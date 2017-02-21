Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (ERJ) Position Boosted by Two Sigma Investments LP
Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 3,440.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999,849 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 971,611 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb 15
|SirPrize
|2
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Feb 7
|Ben
|7
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|HOMEY THEE CLOWN
|86
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan 29
|jameshickok
|42
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|John Francis
|2
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC