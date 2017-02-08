Elbit Systems won ~$110M contract
Elbit Systems Ltd. was awarded a five-year contract worth ~$110M for the upgrade and maintenance of dozens of Mi-17 helicopters for an Asia-Pacific country. Bezhalel Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, noted: "We are very pleased to have won this major helicopter upgrade project and for the opportunity to implement our unique and innovative avionic solutions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Tue
|Ben
|7
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|HOMEY THEE CLOWN
|86
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan 29
|jameshickok
|42
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11)
|Jan 21
|John Francis
|2
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec '16
|WasteWater
|34
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC