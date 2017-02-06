Denroy to expand production after Texas aerospace deal

United Kingdom injection molder and mold maker Denroy Plastics Ltd. has launched a 3 million expansion after winning more business from a U.S.-based aerospace company. In a Feb. 3 statement, the Bangor, Northern Ireland-based company said over 1 million of the investment will be made in its IT systems and new manufacturing equipment, including two Engel injection molding machines, as well as a Citizen turning center machine.

