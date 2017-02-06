Denroy to expand production after Tex...

Denroy to expand production after Texas aerospace deal

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Plastics News

United Kingdom injection molder and mold maker Denroy Plastics Ltd. has launched a 3 million expansion after winning more business from a U.S.-based aerospace company. In a Feb. 3 statement, the Bangor, Northern Ireland-based company said over 1 million of the investment will be made in its IT systems and new manufacturing equipment, including two Engel injection molding machines, as well as a Citizen turning center machine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Feb 3 HOMEY THEE CLOWN 86
News Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07) Jan 29 jameshickok 42
News Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10) Jan 24 Charles Lindberger 18
Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11) Jan 21 John Francis 2
News Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei... Dec '16 Cactus Joe 1
News Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ... Dec '16 WasteWater 35
News General Electric purchases parcel (Jan '09) Nov '16 Ozzie 45
See all Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,080 • Total comments across all topics: 278,625,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC