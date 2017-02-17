Defense Sector Update February 13th-1...

Defense Sector Update February 13th-19th: What To Do About Drones?

We go over the different drone threats, what is being done to counter them, and how as investors we can join in. The saga between Lockheed and Boeing continues with respect to the F-35 and the F-18, but contracts rolled in for both anyway.

