Defense Ministry: Israeli firms earned over $1b from F-35 program
Lockheed Martin unveils Israel's first F-35 fighter jet in Fort Worth, Texas, on June 22, 2016. Israeli defense firms have raked in nearly NIS 4 billion from projects related to the F-35 fighter jet since 2010, the Defense Ministry said Sunday.
