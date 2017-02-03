Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Triumph Group, Inc.
Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,700 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the period.
