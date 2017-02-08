Canada Stocks-TSX falls as oil fall h...

Canada Stocks-TSX falls as oil fall hits energy stocks; Bombardier gains

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

TORONTO, Feb 8 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as a third day of oil price losses weighed on its large energy sector and disappointing results from an insurer led financial stocks lower. Gains for gold and base metal miners on higher commodity prices helped offset the downswing, while Bombardier Inc gained 2.8 percent to C$2.62 after Canada said it would provide the plane and train maker with C$372.5 million in repayable loans for two of its jet programs and defend the deal from the trade challenge Brazil formally launched on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12) Tue Ben 7
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Feb 3 HOMEY THEE CLOWN 86
News Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07) Jan 29 jameshickok 42
News Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10) Jan 24 Charles Lindberger 18
Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11) Jan 21 John Francis 2
News Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei... Dec '16 Cactus Joe 1
News Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ... Dec '16 WasteWater 34
See all Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,789 • Total comments across all topics: 278,682,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC