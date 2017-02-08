Canada Stocks-TSX falls as oil fall hits energy stocks; Bombardier gains

TORONTO, Feb 8 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as a third day of oil price losses weighed on its large energy sector and disappointing results from an insurer led financial stocks lower. Gains for gold and base metal miners on higher commodity prices helped offset the downswing, while Bombardier Inc gained 2.8 percent to C$2.62 after Canada said it would provide the plane and train maker with C$372.5 million in repayable loans for two of its jet programs and defend the deal from the trade challenge Brazil formally launched on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.