CAE Inc (CAE) Lifted to "Hold" at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|18 hr
|Ben
|7
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|HOMEY THEE CLOWN
|86
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan 29
|jameshickok
|42
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11)
|Jan 21
|John Francis
|2
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec '16
|WasteWater
|34
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC