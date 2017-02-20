British defense giant confident about Turkish economy
Turkey can be stronger than ever with the government's actions to strengthen the economy, according to the head of British defense giant BAE Systems, which recently signed a $125 million deal with a Turkish company. "Current and potential future steps from the Government to strengthen the economy and attract more international investments may create new opportunities," CEO Ian King told state-run Anadolu Agency via an e-mail interview on Feb. 1. Noting the company's utmost confidence in Turkey since the beginning, King said he believed Turkey had the capacity to be much stronger.
