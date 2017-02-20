British defense giant confident about...

British defense giant confident about Turkish economy

14 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Turkey can be stronger than ever with the government's actions to strengthen the economy, according to the head of British defense giant BAE Systems, which recently signed a $125 million deal with a Turkish company. "Current and potential future steps from the Government to strengthen the economy and attract more international investments may create new opportunities," CEO Ian King told state-run Anadolu Agency via an e-mail interview on Feb. 1. Noting the company's utmost confidence in Turkey since the beginning, King said he believed Turkey had the capacity to be much stronger.

