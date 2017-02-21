British Defense Contractor Bullish on Trump Impact on Military Spending
The chief executive of BAE Systems, the Pentagon's most important foreign defense contractor, said the Trump administration's push for higher western military spending is contributing to the bullish outlook for the sector which could see the British company's pretax earnings rise by as much as 10% this year.
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb 15
|SirPrize
|2
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Feb 7
|Ben
|7
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|HOMEY THEE CLOWN
|86
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan 29
|jameshickok
|42
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|John Francis
|2
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
