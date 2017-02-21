British Defense Contractor Bullish on...

British Defense Contractor Bullish on Trump Impact on Military Spending

The chief executive of BAE Systems, the Pentagon's most important foreign defense contractor, said the Trump administration's push for higher western military spending is contributing to the bullish outlook for the sector which could see the British company's pretax earnings rise by as much as 10% this year.

