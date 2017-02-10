Bombardier Inc (BDRBF) Receives $2.13 Average Target Price from Analysts
Bombardier Inc has been assigned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Feb 7
|Ben
|7
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|HOMEY THEE CLOWN
|86
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan 29
|jameshickok
|42
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11)
|Jan 21
|John Francis
|2
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec '16
|WasteWater
|34
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC