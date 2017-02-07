Bombardier aims to double fleet size ...

Bombardier aims to double fleet size in India -exec

Feb 8 Canadian plane maker Bombardier Inc plans to double its fleet size in India to more than 40 aircraft over the next few years, an executive told Reuters on Wednesday on the sidelines of an aviation conference in Mumbai. "Bombardier expects the introduction of short haul flights and efforts to improve the business environment to lead to higher growth than originally planned," Francois Cognard, vice-president sales, Southeast Asia and Australasia at Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, said.

