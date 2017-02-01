BAE Systems to modernize USS Roosevelt under $51 million Navy contract
The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems a $51.3 million contract for the maintenance and modernization of the USS Roosevelt , an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer. The full value could reach $68.4 million if all options are exercised.
