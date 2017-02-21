BAE Systems eyes defense spending by US under Trump
BAE Systems delivered yesterday an optimistic outlook on government defense spending, in particular by the new U.S. administration led by President Donald Trump. Posting flat annual profits of 913 million sterling a day after announcing a new chief executive, BAE said that "in the U.S. ... there are signs of a return to growth in defense budgets, with the new administration expected to further increase defense and security spending."
