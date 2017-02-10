Aluminium of Greece collaborates with GE to drive efficiency using...

GE and Aluminium of Greece , a Mytilineos Group subsidiary, today signed a 10-year agreement in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, to implement global first-of-their-kind digital smelter solutions for AOG to enhance its aluminium smelting process and contribute to increased operational efficiency and productivity. The digital solutions are a significant step in charting the next generation of smelting operations globally.

