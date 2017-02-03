After GE flight from - too big to fai...

After GE flight from - too big to fail' label, Trump dumps...

Read more: Greenwich Citizen

President Donald Trump greets former General Electric CEO Jack Welch on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2017, when the president signed an executive order to dismantle the massive Dodd-Frank financial regulation law put in place after the 2008 financial panic. The law spurred current GE Jeff Immelt to shrink the size of GE Capital that he and Welch built into one of the world's largest providers of commercial finance.

Chicago, IL

