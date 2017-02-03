After GE flight from - too big to fail' label, Trump dumps...
President Donald Trump greets former General Electric CEO Jack Welch on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2017, when the president signed an executive order to dismantle the massive Dodd-Frank financial regulation law put in place after the 2008 financial panic. The law spurred current GE Jeff Immelt to shrink the size of GE Capital that he and Welch built into one of the world's largest providers of commercial finance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|5 hr
|HOMEY THEE CLOWN
|86
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan 29
|jameshickok
|42
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11)
|Jan 21
|John Francis
|2
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec '16
|WasteWater
|35
|General Electric purchases parcel (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Ozzie
|45
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC