a Everybody is a pilot here in Wichitaa

In 2015, more than a third of all general aviation aircraft deliveries came from Wichita airplane manufacturers Bombardier Learjet and Textron Aviation's Cessna and Beechcraft in Sedgwick County. So it's probably not a big surprise that the county boasts a larger number of active pilots than any of the state's other 104 counties - and than any counties in Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

