UPDATE 1-Honeywell revenue stays flat...

UPDATE 1-Honeywell revenue stays flat on weak aerospace, energy sales

A view of the corporate sign outside the Honeywell International Automation and Control Solutions manufacturing plant in Golden Valley, Minnesota, January 28, 2010. ) posted fourth-quarter revenue that was roughly flat compared with a year earlier, while analysts were expecting an increase, hurt by weakness in its aerospace and energy businesses.

