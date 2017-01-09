Trump's defense pick Mattis to forfeit unvested options if confirmed
Retired U.S. Marine Gen. James Mattis will step down from his board position at General Dynamics Corp. and give up unvested equity awards if confirmed as President-elect Donald Trump's defense secretary, according to a letter submitted to the Defense Department's ethics lawyer.
