Trump Meets Boeing CEO Muilenburg Again Over Air Force One Costs

Boeing Co. Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg met for the second time since the election with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss his company's contract to build the next-generation version of Air Force One, the main presidential aircraft.

