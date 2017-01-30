Triumph Selected by Textron Aviation for Cessna Citation Longitude Program Components
Triumph Precision Components' Complex High Speed Center of Excellence based in Wichita will produce the aluminum spars and wing skins for the Longitude program. To add manufacturing capacity, Triumph invested in a new Makino A6 5-axis horizontal machining center that became operational in August 2016.
