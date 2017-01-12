TransOcean Shares Rise After Firm Hir...

TransOcean Shares Rise After Firm Hires GE to Help Boost Production on 7 Rigs

19 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Transocean shares rose on Wednesday and were the top performer among S&P energy stocks after the firm hired General Electric 's Oil & Gas unit to boost production on seven of the driller's rigs over the next decade. "This agreement builds on the new service model we introduced last year to address today's industry shift toward maximizing productivity and lowering operating costs while also maintaining operating flexibility," GE Oil & Gas CEO Lorenzo Simonelli said in the release.

