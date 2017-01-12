TransOcean Shares Rise After Firm Hires GE to Help Boost Production on 7 Rigs
Transocean shares rose on Wednesday and were the top performer among S&P energy stocks after the firm hired General Electric 's Oil & Gas unit to boost production on seven of the driller's rigs over the next decade. "This agreement builds on the new service model we introduced last year to address today's industry shift toward maximizing productivity and lowering operating costs while also maintaining operating flexibility," GE Oil & Gas CEO Lorenzo Simonelli said in the release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec 18
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec 16
|WasteWater
|35
|General Electric purchases parcel (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Ozzie
|45
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Oct '16
|TrojanHorse
|5,492
|Why some chemical companies joined the fight ag...
|Oct '16
|Duh
|1
|Welding inspector admits falsifying reports, sa... (Jun '09)
|Sep '16
|Explosiv3 AWS CWI...
|66
|Neb.-based Duncan Aviation cutting 300-plus jobs (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Heatx
|9
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC