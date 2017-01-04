Textron Inc. (TXT) Stake Decreased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department
State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Textron Inc. by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,392 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,544 shares during the period.
