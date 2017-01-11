Small tornado touches down as storm w...

Small tornado touches down as storm wallops California

A pair of ducks make their way along a flooded road Tuesday in Monte Rio The latest in an onslaught of winter storms comes with blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and a new round of flooding for Northern California river towns where thousands of people remained under evacuation advisory Tuesday. SAN FRANCISCO >> A small tornado tore tree limbs and ripped awnings as a powerful band of thunderstorms moved through Northern California during the latest deluge to swell rivers and prompt evacuations over flood fears.

