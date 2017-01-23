Sikorsky finance, IT controls found d...

Sikorsky finance, IT controls found deficient

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

A sailor directs a Sikorsky MH-60S Seahawk helicopter to lower supplies onto the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during a vertical replenishment with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 7, 2017. less A sailor directs a Sikorsky MH-60S Seahawk helicopter to lower supplies onto the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during a vertical replenishment with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon ... more Lockheed Martin disclosed on Tuesday deficiencies in Sikorsky Aircraft's financial reporting systems that could lead to a restatement of its results, with no errors having been discovered to date but Lockheed Martin holding open that possibility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11) Jan 21 John Francis 2
News Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei... Dec '16 Cactus Joe 1
News Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ... Dec '16 WasteWater 35
News General Electric purchases parcel (Jan '09) Nov '16 Ozzie 45
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Oct '16 TrojanHorse 5,492
News Why some chemical companies joined the fight ag... Oct '16 Duh 1
News Welding inspector admits falsifying reports, sa... (Jun '09) Sep '16 Explosiv3 AWS CWI... 66
See all Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,978 • Total comments across all topics: 278,208,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC