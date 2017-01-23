Sikorsky finance, IT controls found deficient
A sailor directs a Sikorsky MH-60S Seahawk helicopter to lower supplies onto the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during a vertical replenishment with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 7, 2017. less A sailor directs a Sikorsky MH-60S Seahawk helicopter to lower supplies onto the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during a vertical replenishment with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon ... more Lockheed Martin disclosed on Tuesday deficiencies in Sikorsky Aircraft's financial reporting systems that could lead to a restatement of its results, with no errors having been discovered to date but Lockheed Martin holding open that possibility.
