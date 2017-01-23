Should You Play Defense in the Age of Trump?
Defense giants General Dynamics , Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman were trading sideways to lower before Donald Trump was elected president. These stocks gapped higher in tandem on the election win in anticipation that defense contractors will benefit from increased spending on the rebuilding of military hardware.
