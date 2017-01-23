SBIRS Missile Warning Satellite Responding to Ground Control

SBIRS GEO Flight 3, the next satellite scheduled to join the U.S. Air Force's Space Based Infrared System , in final assembly and test at Lockheed Martin in Sunnyvale, California. The Lockheed Martin-built SBIRS GEO Flight 3 satellite will provide enhanced missile warning and defense for the U.S. Air Force After a successful evening launch, the third U.S. Air Force Space Based Infrared System GEO satellite is now responding to commands as planned, approximately 37 minutes after lift-off.

