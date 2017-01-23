Satellite Imagery Suggests ISIS Destroyed Two More Ancient Sites in Palmyra
Satellite imagery of the tetrapylon and Roman amphitheater after the significant damage by ISIS militants ISIS militants have reputedly wrecked two additional sites in Palmyra, in acts of cultural oppression that began just weeks after the terror group regained control of the ancient city from Syrian government forces. The damage to the tetrapylon - a cubic structure composed of four gateways - and to the city's Roman amphitheater were confirmed by Syria's Directorate-General of Antiquities & Museums , which shared satellite imagery captured by space imagery provider DigitalGlobe.
