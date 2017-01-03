Saint-Gobain, Honeywell want PFOA suit dismissed

A Hoosick Falls water department truck is parked at the filtration plant on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Hoosick Falls, N.Y. A Hoosick Falls water department truck is parked at the filtration plant on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Hoosick Falls, N.Y. Sign outside Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Hoosick Falls, N.Y. Sign outside Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Hoosick Falls, N.Y. Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics is viewed through a backyard fence on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Hoosick Falls, N.Y. Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics is viewed through a backyard fence on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Hoosick Falls, N.Y. The Hoosic River flows under Church Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Hoosick Falls, N.Y. The Hoosic River flows under Church Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Hoosick Falls, N.Y. A person walks across Church ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.