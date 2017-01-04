Safariland Uses Honeywell Spectra Shield In New Protective Vests For Female Law Enforcement Officers
Traditional vest models are designed only for male or neutral body shapes. Honeywell's premium Spectra Shield 5000 series provides optimal material to produce concealable, lightweight ballistic protection for all body types with the Safariland Armor SX vest family.
