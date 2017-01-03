Rockwell Collins Expands Airport Pass...

Rockwell Collins Expands Airport Passenger Processing Offering with Acquisition of Pulse.Aero

Rockwell Collins' acquisition of Pulse.Aero expands the company's strong passenger processing offerings beyond agent and self-service check-in to include new applications and services. )--Rockwell Collins has acquired Pulse.Aero Limited, a UK-based company specializing in self-service bag drop solutions and airline applications, to enhance the company's passenger processing services for airports and airlines.

