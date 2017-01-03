Rockwell Collins Expands Airport Passenger Processing Offering with Acquisition of Pulse.Aero
Rockwell Collins' acquisition of Pulse.Aero expands the company's strong passenger processing offerings beyond agent and self-service check-in to include new applications and services. )--Rockwell Collins has acquired Pulse.Aero Limited, a UK-based company specializing in self-service bag drop solutions and airline applications, to enhance the company's passenger processing services for airports and airlines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec 18
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec 16
|WasteWater
|35
|General Electric purchases parcel (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Ozzie
|45
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Oct '16
|TrojanHorse
|5,492
|Why some chemical companies joined the fight ag...
|Oct '16
|Duh
|1
|Welding inspector admits falsifying reports, sa... (Jun '09)
|Sep '16
|Explosiv3 AWS CWI...
|66
|Neb.-based Duncan Aviation cutting 300-plus jobs (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Heatx
|9
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC