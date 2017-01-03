Renovation Plans Rolled Out for Hunter-Gatherer Brewery at Rosewood Hangar
If you've cruised through Rosewood recently, you've seen that one side of the historic Curtiss Wright hangar is being repainted to read "Curtiss Wright Flying Service." Long-gestating plans to restore the Owens Airport-adjacent hangar are finally ready for city approval: Columbia's Design/Development Review Commission will vote Thursday on whether to approve exterior changes and historic certification for the building in preparation for a production brewery and restaurant.
