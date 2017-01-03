reach Committee Announces ARTS Scholarships 2017 Program
Jo-Ann Ragosta, Chairperson of the ARTS Scholarships 2017 program, along with the members of the Community Outreach Committee of the Providence Performing Arts Center , are pleased to announce that applications for the ARTS Scholarships 2017 program will be available starting Tuesday, January 3, 2017; applications will then be accepted until Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 3P. The ARTS Scholarships 2017 program, sponsored by The Textron Charitable Trust and the PPAC Annual Fund Donors, will provide 30 scholarships valued up to $500 each to qualified, talented Rhode Island students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec 18
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec 16
|WasteWater
|35
|General Electric purchases parcel (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Ozzie
|45
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Oct '16
|TrojanHorse
|5,492
|Why some chemical companies joined the fight ag...
|Oct '16
|Duh
|1
|Welding inspector admits falsifying reports, sa... (Jun '09)
|Sep '16
|Explosiv3 AWS CWI...
|66
|Neb.-based Duncan Aviation cutting 300-plus jobs (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Heatx
|9
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC