reach Committee Announces ARTS Schola...

reach Committee Announces ARTS Scholarships 2017 Program

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Jo-Ann Ragosta, Chairperson of the ARTS Scholarships 2017 program, along with the members of the Community Outreach Committee of the Providence Performing Arts Center , are pleased to announce that applications for the ARTS Scholarships 2017 program will be available starting Tuesday, January 3, 2017; applications will then be accepted until Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 3P. The ARTS Scholarships 2017 program, sponsored by The Textron Charitable Trust and the PPAC Annual Fund Donors, will provide 30 scholarships valued up to $500 each to qualified, talented Rhode Island students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei... Dec 18 Cactus Joe 1
News Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ... Dec 16 WasteWater 35
News General Electric purchases parcel (Jan '09) Nov '16 Ozzie 45
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Oct '16 TrojanHorse 5,492
News Why some chemical companies joined the fight ag... Oct '16 Duh 1
News Welding inspector admits falsifying reports, sa... (Jun '09) Sep '16 Explosiv3 AWS CWI... 66
News Neb.-based Duncan Aviation cutting 300-plus jobs (Mar '09) Sep '16 Heatx 9
See all Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,922 • Total comments across all topics: 277,590,332

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC