reach Committee Announces ARTS Scholarships 2017 Program

Jo-Ann Ragosta, Chairperson of the ARTS Scholarships 2017 program, along with the members of the Community Outreach Committee of the Providence Performing Arts Center , are pleased to announce that applications for the ARTS Scholarships 2017 program will be available starting Tuesday, January 3, 2017; applications will then be accepted until Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 3P. The ARTS Scholarships 2017 program, sponsored by The Textron Charitable Trust and the PPAC Annual Fund Donors, will provide 30 scholarships valued up to $500 each to qualified, talented Rhode Island students.

