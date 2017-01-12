Qatar Airways talking to CFM about en...

Qatar Airways talking to CFM about engines for revised Airbus order

16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 12 Qatar Airways is in discussions with French-American engine maker CFM International about supplying engines for a revamped order for Airbus narrow-body jets that it expects to finalise "soon", its chief executive said on Thursday. The Gulf airline has cancelled four A320neo jets powered by alternative Pratt & Whitney engines and expects to swap the overall aircraft order, which was originally for 50 jets, to larger A321neo aircraft.

