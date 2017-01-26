PDO boots Duqm with $1.2b pipe supply...

PDO boots Duqm with $1.2b pipe supply contract

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Petroleum Development Oman on Thursday signed a $1.2 billion contract to supply piping for its drilling operations through Duqm Petroleum Development Oman on Thursday signed a $1.2 billion contract to supply piping for its drilling operations through Duqm Muscat: Petroleum Development Oman on Thursday signed a $1.2 billion contract to supply piping for its drilling operations through Duqm. The five-year deal with Japanese supplier Sumitomo further includes a new supply yard in the Duqm Special Economic Zone, which will be a logistics centre for materials being delivered to PDO's drilling locations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10) Tue Charles Lindberger 18
Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11) Jan 21 John Francis 2
News Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei... Dec '16 Cactus Joe 1
News Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ... Dec '16 WasteWater 35
News General Electric purchases parcel (Jan '09) Nov '16 Ozzie 45
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Oct '16 TrojanHorse 5,492
News Why some chemical companies joined the fight ag... Oct '16 Duh 1
See all Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,742 • Total comments across all topics: 278,306,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC