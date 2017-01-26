PDO boots Duqm with $1.2b pipe supply contract

Petroleum Development Oman on Thursday signed a $1.2 billion contract to supply piping for its drilling operations through Duqm Petroleum Development Oman on Thursday signed a $1.2 billion contract to supply piping for its drilling operations through Duqm Muscat: Petroleum Development Oman on Thursday signed a $1.2 billion contract to supply piping for its drilling operations through Duqm. The five-year deal with Japanese supplier Sumitomo further includes a new supply yard in the Duqm Special Economic Zone, which will be a logistics centre for materials being delivered to PDO's drilling locations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.