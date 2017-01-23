O2, BAE Systems to fight cyber-crime ...

O2, BAE Systems to fight cyber-crime with cloud

2 hrs ago

O2 has joined with BAE Systems, to provide an all-encompassing 'device to cloud' cyber security proposition for enterprise customers. This partnership will give O2 customers access to both the Managed Security Services and Cyber Technical Service capabilities, supplied by BAE.

