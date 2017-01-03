Northern Nevada flood warnings bring emergency declarations

Residents and business owners throughout the Reno-Sparks area filled tens of thousands of sandbags to help protect against what's expected to be the region's worst flooding in more than a decade on the heels of a storm that dumped 6 feet of snow this week atop the Sierra Nevada. Authorities said flooding could rival a flood in the winter of 2005-06 that sent 5 feet of water into the Sparks industrial area made up of warehouses and manufacturing plants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.