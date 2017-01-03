No decision yet on competing for Air Force jet contract, Textron says
The Air Force has released details on what it will be looking for in its next jet trainer, but Textron AirLand is still evaluating whether it will offer its Scorpion tactical jet in a competition to win the massive contract. On Dec. 30, the Air Force released its request for proposal on the requirements for the Advanced Pilot Training, or T-X, program.
