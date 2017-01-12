NEWS Hoosick Falls postpones agreement with Saint-Gobain, Honeywell
Village officials in Hoosick Falls, N.Y. have postponed voting on an $850,000 settlement with Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corp. and Honeywell International Inc. over fluoropolymer chemicals that leaked into drinking water supplies, after residents objected to details of the settlement. The Albany Times Union reported that "vehement" community opposition at a Jan. 12 public hearing caused the village board to unanimously postpone adopting the agreement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec 18
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec 16
|WasteWater
|35
|General Electric purchases parcel (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Ozzie
|45
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Oct '16
|TrojanHorse
|5,492
|Why some chemical companies joined the fight ag...
|Oct '16
|Duh
|1
|Welding inspector admits falsifying reports, sa... (Jun '09)
|Sep '16
|Explosiv3 AWS CWI...
|66
|Neb.-based Duncan Aviation cutting 300-plus jobs (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Heatx
|9
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC