NEWS Hoosick Falls postpones agreement with Saint-Gobain, Honeywell

Village officials in Hoosick Falls, N.Y. have postponed voting on an $850,000 settlement with Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corp. and Honeywell International Inc. over fluoropolymer chemicals that leaked into drinking water supplies, after residents objected to details of the settlement. The Albany Times Union reported that "vehement" community opposition at a Jan. 12 public hearing caused the village board to unanimously postpone adopting the agreement.

