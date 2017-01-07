Mattis to Forfeit Unvested General Dynamics Awards If Confirmed
Retired Marine General James Mattis will step down from his position at General Dynamics Corp. and give up unvested equity awards if confirmed as President-elect Donald Trump's defense secretary, according to a In a letter dated Jan. 5 and made public Saturday, Mattis said that he would resign from the board of General Dynamics board and temporarily recuse himself from matters related to the company, the fifth-biggest U.S. defense supplier with $10 billion in contracts last year.
