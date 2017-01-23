Lockheed says Trump pressure won't affect F-35 profitability

An F-35C Lightning II carrier variant carries two internal AGM-154 Joint Stand-Off Weapons for the first time during a weapons environment test Aug. 27 at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md. Executives of aerospace giant Lockheed Martin pledged again Tuesday to limit costs on the F-35 fighter jet amid pressure from President Donald Trump, but those efforts should not impact the program's profitability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DefenceTalk News.