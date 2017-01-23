Lockheed says Trump pressure won't affect F-35 profitability
An F-35C Lightning II carrier variant carries two internal AGM-154 Joint Stand-Off Weapons for the first time during a weapons environment test Aug. 27 at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md. Executives of aerospace giant Lockheed Martin pledged again Tuesday to limit costs on the F-35 fighter jet amid pressure from President Donald Trump, but those efforts should not impact the program's profitability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DefenceTalk News.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|15 hr
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11)
|Jan 21
|John Francis
|2
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec '16
|WasteWater
|35
|General Electric purchases parcel (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Ozzie
|45
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Oct '16
|TrojanHorse
|5,492
|Why some chemical companies joined the fight ag...
|Oct '16
|Duh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC