Lockheed Martin's Stock Falls After Downbeat Outlook Offsets Profit And Sales Beat

Lockheed Martin Corp.'s stock shed 1.4% in premarket trade, after the aerospace and defense contractor beat fourth-quarter profit and sales expectations but provided a downbeat profit outlook. Earnings rose to $988 million, or $3.35 a share, from $933 million, or $3.01 a share, in the same period a year ago.

