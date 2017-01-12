Lockheed Martin wins $93 million Navy...

Lockheed Martin wins $93 million Navy contract for ship defense system

The U.S. Navy has awarded Lockheed Martin's plant in suburban Syracuse a contract to develop a new electronic warfare system for its MH-60 Seahawk helicopters to use in safeguarding ships against missile attacks. The contract, with options, is worth up to $92.7 million for the delivery of electronic warfare pods that would be installed on up to 18 helicopters, the Navy said.

