Lockheed Martin wins $93 million Navy contract for ship defense system
The U.S. Navy has awarded Lockheed Martin's plant in suburban Syracuse a contract to develop a new electronic warfare system for its MH-60 Seahawk helicopters to use in safeguarding ships against missile attacks. The contract, with options, is worth up to $92.7 million for the delivery of electronic warfare pods that would be installed on up to 18 helicopters, the Navy said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec 18
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec 16
|WasteWater
|35
|General Electric purchases parcel (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Ozzie
|45
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Oct '16
|TrojanHorse
|5,492
|Why some chemical companies joined the fight ag...
|Oct '16
|Duh
|1
|Welding inspector admits falsifying reports, sa... (Jun '09)
|Sep '16
|Explosiv3 AWS CWI...
|66
|Neb.-based Duncan Aviation cutting 300-plus jobs (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Heatx
|9
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC