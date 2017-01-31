Lockheed Martin extends UT research p...

Lockheed Martin extends UT research partnership to take on new industry challenges

Global aerospace and security company Lockheed Martin announced last Tuesday that it will continue a longstanding partnership with UT in hopes of supporting modern engineering research. The company has supported the University through scholarships, student organizations and faculty awards for four decades, but this agreement focuses on increasing engagement with the Cockrell School of Engineering and the College of Natural Sciences.

