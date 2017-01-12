Lockheed CEO to Trump: We Plan To Add 1,800 New F-35 Jobs in Fort Worth
In wake of Donald Trump's win the 2016 presidential election, numerous companies have announced that they will be creating new jobs here in the U.S. or they have announced that they are cancelling plans to move jobs out of the United States. Among the list so far includes companies like Ford, Carrier, Chrysler, IBM, Amazon and Alibaba just to name a few.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec 18
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec 16
|WasteWater
|35
|General Electric purchases parcel (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Ozzie
|45
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Oct '16
|TrojanHorse
|5,492
|Why some chemical companies joined the fight ag...
|Oct '16
|Duh
|1
|Welding inspector admits falsifying reports, sa... (Jun '09)
|Sep '16
|Explosiv3 AWS CWI...
|66
|Neb.-based Duncan Aviation cutting 300-plus jobs (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Heatx
|9
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC