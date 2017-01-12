Lockheed CEO to Trump: We Plan To Add...

Lockheed CEO to Trump: We Plan To Add 1,800 New F-35 Jobs in Fort Worth

In wake of Donald Trump's win the 2016 presidential election, numerous companies have announced that they will be creating new jobs here in the U.S. or they have announced that they are cancelling plans to move jobs out of the United States. Among the list so far includes companies like Ford, Carrier, Chrysler, IBM, Amazon and Alibaba just to name a few.

