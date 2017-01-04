LMI Aerospace Names New Senior Leaders, Makes Organizational Changes...
ST. LOUIS, Jan. 04, 2017 -- LMI Aerospace Inc. has appointed Jay Inman as president of Engineering Services, a role he had been serving on an interim basis since September 2016. The company also has named Keith Schrader as vice president of Operations, overseeing its Aerostructures operations and supporting functions.
