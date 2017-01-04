LMI Aerospace Names New Senior Leader...

LMI Aerospace Names New Senior Leaders, Makes Organizational Changes...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 04, 2017 -- LMI Aerospace Inc. has appointed Jay Inman as president of Engineering Services, a role he had been serving on an interim basis since September 2016. The company also has named Keith Schrader as vice president of Operations, overseeing its Aerostructures operations and supporting functions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei... Dec 18 Cactus Joe 1
News Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ... Dec 16 WasteWater 35
News General Electric purchases parcel (Jan '09) Nov '16 Ozzie 45
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Oct '16 TrojanHorse 5,492
News Why some chemical companies joined the fight ag... Oct '16 Duh 1
News Welding inspector admits falsifying reports, sa... (Jun '09) Sep '16 Explosiv3 AWS CWI... 66
News Neb.-based Duncan Aviation cutting 300-plus jobs (Mar '09) Sep '16 Heatx 9
See all Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,302 • Total comments across all topics: 277,618,883

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC