Israel's Elbit gets Brazil contract for $100 million
Elbit Systems Ltd., Israel's largest non-government-owned defense company, said Sunday that its Brazilian subsidiary, Ares Aeroespacial e Defesa S.A., signed a $100 million framework contract to supply the Brazilian army with remote-controlled weapon stations. The 12.7/7.62 mm Remote Controlled Weapon Stations named REMAX, and the associated equipment and services, will be supplied over a five-year period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec 18
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec 16
|WasteWater
|35
|General Electric purchases parcel (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Ozzie
|45
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Oct '16
|TrojanHorse
|5,492
|Why some chemical companies joined the fight ag...
|Oct '16
|Duh
|1
|Welding inspector admits falsifying reports, sa... (Jun '09)
|Sep '16
|Explosiv3 AWS CWI...
|66
|Neb.-based Duncan Aviation cutting 300-plus jobs (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Heatx
|9
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC