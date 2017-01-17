IS in Syria destroys part of Roman theater in Palmyra

This satellite image released by the American Schools of Oriental Research on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 as captured by DigitalGlobe shows the Roman theater at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Palmyra, Syria with red denoting area of new damages on Jan. 10, 2017. Islamic State group militants destroyed a landmark ancient Roman monument and parts of the theater in Syria's historic town of Palmyra, the government and opposition monitoring groups said Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.