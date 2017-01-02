IR Camera Market size worth over $6.8bn by 2023: Global Market Insights Inc.

Global IR Camera Market size was over USD 3 billion in 2015 with 9.5% CAGR estimation from 2016 to 2023; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. While these devices were limited to niche and specific application sectors such as military and defense, technology developments have led to growth in the global IR camera market share. The presence of a viable pricing landscape coupled with uncooled imaging technology advancements is responsible for large IR camera market size across various end-use areas.

