Info session on Marion affordable housing lottery is Jan. 24
An informational session on an affordable housing lottery next month will be held on Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Elizabeth Taber Library. Nine of the 36 homes in the Sippican Woods development have been designated as affordable housing and will go to lower income families to be chosen in a lottery on Feb. 28 at the library.
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keir Stahlsmith (Jun '11)
|Sat
|John Francis
|2
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec '16
|WasteWater
|35
|General Electric purchases parcel (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Ozzie
|45
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Oct '16
|TrojanHorse
|5,492
|Why some chemical companies joined the fight ag...
|Oct '16
|Duh
|1
|Welding inspector admits falsifying reports, sa... (Jun '09)
|Sep '16
|Explosiv3 AWS CWI...
|66
